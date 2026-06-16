One of the NBA’s most recognizable stars is facing legal trouble after being arrested in Houston over the weekend.

According to Harris County court records, Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was taken into custody early Saturday morning and charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon after police allegedly discovered a handgun in his vehicle. Authorities say the firearm was visible inside Harden’s Mercedes and was not properly holstered at the time of the traffic stop.

The former NBA MVP was arrested at approximately 3:41 a.m., booked into the Harris County Jail shortly before 5 a.m., and later released after posting a $100 bond. Harden is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

According to reports, Harden acknowledged ownership of the firearm when questioned by officers. The charge is classified as a misdemeanor and stems from the weapon allegedly being carried in violation of Texas law.

The Cleveland Cavaliers issued a brief statement following news of the arrest.

“We are aware of the arrest of James Harden and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the organization said, adding that it remains in contact with Harden and his representatives.

The incident comes during what was otherwise another productive season for the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer. After being acquired by Cleveland in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in February, Harden helped the Cavaliers make a deep postseason run. He finished the 2025-26 campaign averaging 23.6 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 70 games while earning yet another All-Star selection.

A former league MVP, 11-time All-Star, and one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, Harden has built a résumé that virtually guarantees eventual induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Since entering the league as the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, “The Beard” has accumulated more than 33,000 career points while starring for the Thunder, Rockets, Nets, 76ers, Clippers, and Cavaliers.

As of now, neither Harden nor his representatives have publicly commented on the arrest. The legal process will continue later this month when he appears before a Harris County judge.