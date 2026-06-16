A short video from Miami International Airport unexpectedly became a talking point across the soccer world after showing members of Uruguay’s national team standing near their luggage while security dogs conducted an inspection ahead of World Cup competition.

This is embarrassing… and this is on trump https://t.co/QMkRGorWzu — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 16, 2026

The footage, recorded June 15, spread quickly online and sparked strong reactions from fans who questioned why one of the tournament’s top teams was being subjected to the screening. Some viewers described the scene as disrespectful, while tennis great Martina Navratilova publicly called it “embarrassing.”

For those familiar with charter travel in the United States, however, the scene was far less dramatic than social media made it seem.

Uruguay arrived in the United States for the World Cup and were immediately met by sniffer dogs and intense security checks. 🇺🇾



Manuel Ugarte’s face says it all 😂pic.twitter.com/3V8XT4vM7V — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) June 16, 2026

The inspection took place on airport grounds as part of routine security procedures commonly used for charter flights. Teams traveling this way often bypass traditional airport lines and terminals, with luggage screenings instead taking place directly at designated arrival areas.

Sports reporter Casey Holdahl was among those who noted that similar procedures are regularly used for professional franchises across the NBA, NFL, and soccer. The process is designed to streamline travel while maintaining security standards.

The Uruguay camp appeared unfazed by the attention. Neither head coach Marcelo Bielsa nor team captain José Giménez raised concerns about the inspection, and FIFA also offered no indication that anything out of the ordinary had occurred.

The same security measures have reportedly been applied to other national teams arriving for the tournament, including Uzbekistan, as organizers manage logistics for a World Cup being played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

By the end of the day, Uruguay had shifted the conversation back to soccer. The South American side earned a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, giving supporters a result worth celebrating as the tournament continued.