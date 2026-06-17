Three-time WNBA champion and the league’s first four-time Kia WNBA MVP, A’ja Wilson, has been named the newest athlete to appear on a Wheaties box.

In just eight seasons, Wilson has established herself as one of basketball’s most dominant players while also making a significant impact away from the court. The honor continues Wheaties’ long-standing tradition of recognizing athletes whose influence extends beyond sports.

In addition to her accomplishments as a champion and MVP, Wilson has been a strong advocate for youth development through the A’ja Wilson Foundation. Her work focuses on dyslexia awareness, education equity, and community empowerment.

The new limited-edition A’ja Wilson Wheaties box will begin appearing on store shelves nationwide this month. As part of the partnership, Wheaties will also donate $50,000 to support Wilson’s community initiatives.