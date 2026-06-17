New York’s championship celebration is getting a soundtrack from one of the city’s biggest voices.

Alicia Keys will headline the closing ceremony for the Knicks’ historic NBA championship parade on Thursday, June 18, performing her iconic anthem “Empire State of Mind” at City Hall Plaza. The moment will serve as the final stop of the celebration, marking the franchise’s first championship parade in 53 years.

Congratulations to the 2025-2026 NBA champions Wu-Tang Clan pic.twitter.com/YuIMragqEJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 16, 2026

The 17-time Grammy winner’s appearance was confirmed by Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan and the NYC Mayor’s Office, with Keys expected to take the stage around 1:00 PM ET.

The announcement gained attention after a viral FaceTime exchange between Keys and Knicks forward OG Anunoby teased the upcoming performance, sending fans into celebration mode before the official reveal.

Knicks owner James Dolan says Alicia Keys will be singing "Empire State of Mind" to close Thursday's City Hall ceremony following the ticker-tape parade. More: https://t.co/U84TxM43uO pic.twitter.com/5IleT80t3o — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 17, 2026

The 2009 hit has already become part of the Knicks’ championship soundtrack. After New York secured the title, streams of “Empire State of Mind” surged by more than 1,200% across the city. The song originally featured Jay-Z, though officials have not confirmed whether he will join Keys for a surprise appearance.

The parade will begin at 10:00 AM ET at Battery Park in Lower Manhattan before traveling north through Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes. The official ceremony begins at noon at City Hall, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani will honor the team by presenting Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the rest of the roster with the Keys to the City.

Knicks legends Walt Frazier and Patrick Ewing are also set to join the championship squad during the festivities, adding another layer of history to a celebration decades in the making.

With the city ready to honor a team that ended a 53-year championship wait, Keys’ performance will provide the final soundtrack to one of New York basketball’s biggest days ever.