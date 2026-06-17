Alicia Keys to Perform “Empire State of Mind” at Knicks Championship Celebration

Following the New York Knicks’ Championship Parade on June 18, Alicia Keys is set to deliver a special live performance at City Hall in celebration of the team’s historic title run.

The New York City native will take the stage at approximately 1:00 p.m. EST to perform “Empire State of Mind,” a song that has become one of the city’s most recognizable anthems.

The performance serves as a fitting full-circle moment for Keys, whose music has long been intertwined with the spirit and culture of New York. Fans gathering for the parade festivities will have the opportunity to witness the iconic artist help close out the citywide celebration honoring the Knicks’ championship season.

The event will take place at City Hall in Lower Manhattan.