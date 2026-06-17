Drake’s reign atop the Billboard 200 appears to be nearing the end of its current run, but ICEMAN has already secured a place among the biggest album stories of 2026.

Industry forecasts indicate the project is on pace to land at No. 2 next week after spending its first four weeks at the summit. Early projections suggest ICEMAN will move roughly 104,000 equivalent album units in its fifth frame, a strong total that would be enough for most releases to remain comfortably in first place.

This week, however, belongs to Olivia Rodrigo. The singer’s newly released album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is expected to arrive with a massive debut that reshapes the top of the chart.

Prediction markets and tracking services reflected that reality almost immediately. Following Rodrigo’s release, the odds of Drake securing a fifth straight week at No. 1 reportedly dropped to just 7 percent.

Even with a likely move down one spot, ICEMAN’s performance has been one of the defining chart runs of the year. The album currently stands as the longest-running No. 1 release of 2026, outlasting major titles including Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide and BTS’ ARIRANG. It also became the first R&B/hip-hop album since Travis Scott’s Utopia in 2023 to open with four consecutive weeks at No. 1.

The project now joins elite company within Drake’s own catalog. Alongside Views, Scorpion, and Certified Lover Boy, ICEMAN is one of only four Drake albums to spend at least four weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Perhaps most impressive is how it got there. ICEMAN dominated without relying on merchandise bundles or vinyl-driven boosts. The album’s success came largely through streaming and fan engagement, powered by a rollout that Drake reportedly financed himself as he completed his final contractual album for Universal Music Group.