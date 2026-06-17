Actor and comedian Faizon Love is facing new legal trouble after being arrested in Florida this week on contempt of court charges.

According to booking records from Hillsborough County, Love was taken into custody on June 16 and booked into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa. The 58-year-old actor, best known for roles in Friday, Elf, The Replacements, and Couples Retreat, is reportedly being held without bond on two contempt of court counts.

The exact reason behind the contempt charges has not been fully disclosed publicly, but reports indicate the arrest may be connected to a court order involving a paternity case. People reported that a woman named Tiffany Lee reopened a paternity matter involving Love on June 11, though officials have not confirmed whether that case is directly tied to his arrest.

Love, whose real name is Langston Faizon Santisima, has not publicly addressed the latest arrest, and his legal representation has not issued a statement as of publication.

The Florida arrest adds another chapter to Love’s recent legal history. In 2017, he was arrested in Ohio after an altercation with a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. He later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault and received a suspended 180-day jail sentence along with a $500 fine.

More recently, Love was accused in California of throwing a credit card reader at a hotel clerk during an August 2024 incident at a San Diego hotel. The clerk alleged she suffered a concussion and later filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages. Love has denied wrongdoing in that matter, and the case has continued through the courts.

Despite the legal issues, Love remains one of the more recognizable comedic actors of his generation. His résumé includes cult classics and major studio films, with Friday still standing as one of the most quoted comedies in Hip Hop culture and Black cinema.

For now, the Florida case remains in its early stages. With Love being held without bond, more details are expected to emerge once court records clarify the basis of the contempt charges.