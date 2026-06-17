Kevin Hart at Funny AF Live Presented by Kevin Hart for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at United Theater on May 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2026

Netflix has officially renewed Funny AF with Kevin Hart for a second season following the breakout success of its debut run.

Produced by Hartbeat and Alfred Street Industries, the comedy competition series is expected to return in 2027 with a major new twist: live episodes featuring real-time voting that allows viewers to help decide the winner. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

The uncensored series showcases rising comedians from across the country competing for a chance to become household names. Throughout the competition, Kevin Hart is joined by comedy veterans who help determine which performers advance, while viewers get an inside look at the challenges and triumphs of building a stand-up career.

The renewal comes amid continued success for Hart on Netflix. Over the past two years, Kevin Hart projects have generated more than 1 billion views on the platform, while season one of Funny AF with Kevin Hart remained in Netflix’s Top 10 for more than three weeks.

“I’m beyond excited that Funny AF is coming back for season two,” Hart said. “This show is all about giving hungry, undiscovered comedians the kind of shot I was chasing when I started out.”

The series is executive produced by Hart alongside teams from Hartbeat and Alfred Street Industries.