Years after helping deliver a championship to Cleveland, former NBA guard Iman Shumpert is pulling back the curtain on one of LeBron James’ most unique leadership tactics.

Speaking on the Out The Mud podcast, Shumpert shared how James would sometimes use game situations to make a point, especially when teammates failed to execute their responsibilities on the floor. According to Shumpert, the message was never random. It was calculated, direct, and usually backed up by film.

Iman Shumpert LeBron James will throw a turnover ON PURPOSE to prove you were out of position



"Bron kind of holds you accountable like yeah, I'm going to throw a turnover if you're not in the spot I told you to be"



"I'mma throw a blind pass over my head, and if you not there,… pic.twitter.com/aS4IU81G2x — Arslan (@0xarslan) June 17, 2026

“Bron kind of holds you accountable like yeah, I’m going to throw a turnover if you’re not in the spot I told you to be,” Shumpert explained.

He went on to describe the lengths James would go to reinforce those lessons during games.

“I’mma throw a blind pass over my head, and if you not there, I’mma tell coach take you out,” Shumpert recalled.

What stood out most to the former Cavaliers guard was what happened after the game. During film sessions, James would revisit the possession and show exactly where players were expected to be.

“When we do film tomorrow, he going to get up and say, no, this what I was saying… and once you see the tape you be like, damn, you right. I always appreciated that,” Shumpert said.

The insight offered another glimpse into the leadership style that helped guide Cleveland through one of the most memorable stretches in franchise history, including the team’s historic 2016 championship run.

Shumpert also reflected on another superstar teammate and friend, Carmelo Anthony, noting that his approach was far different.

“Melo not the type that’s going to grab you after the game and sit you down. Melo kind of internalizes it. He like, I need to score another five points, I can’t miss this shot. Lead-by-example guy.”

For Shumpert, both methods worked. They just came from two very different basketball minds.