Isaiah Rashad is heading back on the road. The TDE standout has announced Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip, a 29-date North American headline tour supporting his third studio album, It’s Been Awful, released on May 1.

Joined by fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist Alemeda on all dates, the tour launches August 13 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will make stops in major cities including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, and Las Vegas before concluding September 28 at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre.

Rashad’s latest trek follows the success of his sold-out Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour in 2024. Known for his introspective lyrics, genre-blending sound, and captivating live shows, the rapper is set to bring music from It’s Been Awful to audiences across the U.S. and Canada.

Artist presale tickets begin June 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with fans able to register for access through June 21. General ticket sales start June 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP packages will also be available, offering perks such as meet-and-greets, photos with Rashad, access to a pre-show soundcheck, early entry, and priority floor access.