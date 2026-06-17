Following the New York Knicks’ historic championship victory, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hosted a celebratory gathering at The Seville in Manhattan’s Flatiron District on June 15.

Ro Parra-Grady, Jalen Brunson, John Meadow Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns

The late-night event, presented by LDV Hospitality, featured live performances from ASAP Ferg and Fetty Wap as players, celebrities, and guests gathered to commemorate the Knicks’ title run. Custom Don Julio 1942 bottles were created for the occasion, honoring the team’s championship achievement.

Guests enjoyed a menu prepared by Scarpetta, including beef sirloin, shredded short rib, branzino, and other selections while celebrating in the venue’s downstairs lounge.

Among those in attendance were Ali Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, Mitchell Robinson, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Kit Harington, Jeremy Sochan, Timothée Chalamet, Jack Harlow, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Michael Rainey Jr.

The celebration capped off a memorable championship run for the Knicks, with Brunson at the center of an evening that brought together sports, music, and entertainment to honor the franchise’s historic title.