For more than a decade, Chick-fil-A sat atop the customer satisfaction mountain. This year, Jersey Mike’s found a way to climb a little higher.

The sandwich chain earned the highest score in the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Study, posting an 84 out of 100 and narrowly moving ahead of Chick-fil-A, which came in at 83. The rankings were based on 16,464 customer surveys collected between April 2025 and March 2026, reflecting how diners felt about their recent restaurant experiences.

Jersey Mike’s has overtaken Chick-fil-A as the top-rated fast food chain, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. pic.twitter.com/Nn3sTXqm6I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2026

Jersey Mike’s rise comes during a period of major growth for the brand. Customers pointed to the chain’s fresh ingredients, broad menu selection, and perceived value as reasons it continues to resonate. That momentum translated into expansion as well, with the company opening 238 new locations while reaching $4.2 billion in sales.

The one-point difference immediately caught the attention of restaurant fans online. Many were surprised to see movement at the top after Chick-fil-A’s lengthy run as the standard bearer in customer satisfaction. Others felt the result reflected changing consumer expectations, especially as diners continue paying closer attention to quality and pricing.

Even with the shift, Chick-fil-A remains firmly positioned as the leading chicken-focused restaurant brand and continues to enjoy strong loyalty from its customer base. Still, Jersey Mike’s latest showing signals that competition for the top spot remains alive and well.

In an industry where customer opinions can change quickly, even the smallest margin can become a major headline. This year, that headline belongs to Jersey Mike’s, a brand that has steadily built momentum and now finds itself holding bragging rights as the highest-rated restaurant chain in the latest customer satisfaction study.