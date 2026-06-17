Jim Beam®, the world’s number one bourbon and Official Spirit Sponsor of the U.S. Soccer Federation, has unveiled the next chapter of its “Home Field Advantage” campaign, a nationwide initiative encouraging fans to rally behind the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the world’s biggest tournament.

The campaign launched at Jim Beam’s distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, where Kentucky-native lawn artist Chase Steson, known as That Lawn Dude, transformed the grounds with a massive precision-mowed message of support. Set against the backdrop of the brand’s iconic barn, the installation serves as a bold tribute to the USMNT and a call for fans to showcase their team pride in creative ways.

American soccer legend Tim Howard, who stars in the campaign, emphasized the impact fan support can have on players and encouraged supporters to create their own displays of encouragement from home.

According to Jim Beam and Suntory Global Spirits, the campaign is designed to bring fans together through gatherings, decorations, and personalized expressions of team spirit. Fans can share their creations on Instagram by tagging @JimBeamOfficial and enter for a chance to win a “Home Field Hosting Haul” kit.

The campaign continued with activations in Chicago for the USMNT send-off match and later in Venice Beach. Fans can also celebrate with the limited-edition Jim Beam x USSF bottle and follow upcoming experiences through the brand’s digital and social channels.

The fully integrated campaign will run across digital, social, experiential, and streaming platforms nationwide, aiming to deepen fan engagement and amplify support for the USMNT.