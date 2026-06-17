The champagne may still be flowing in New York, but the Knicks are already staring down the next challenge of their title defense.

Fresh off delivering the franchise’s long-awaited championship, owner James Dolan has made it clear that while he remains willing to spend aggressively, there is a line he does not intend to cross. That line is the NBA’s second apron, a payroll threshold that carries some of the league’s harshest roster-building penalties and is projected to sit at roughly $222 million next season.

"There's certain things in the NBA that you'd have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron. I'll write as big of a check as possible, but I can't write a check that goes into the second apron."



– James Dolan on @CartonShowWFAN pic.twitter.com/KJFIccCnMf — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 17, 2026

The Knicks already have about $205.5 million committed, putting the front office in a delicate position as it evaluates the future of several key contributors. The situation becomes even more complicated with center Mitchell Robinson headed toward free agency, where he could command an annual salary in the $15 million to $20 million range. Bringing back important pieces without trimming salary elsewhere could quickly push New York beyond the limit.

That reality has sparked plenty of conversation among the fan base. Some supporters are concerned that familiar faces could be on the move, particularly Robinson, while others believe avoiding the second apron is the smarter path if the goal is to keep the championship window open for years rather than just one season.

At the center of those discussions is a core led by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, a trio many fans view as the foundation of another title run.

Now the spotlight shifts to the front office. Executive Brock Aller and the Knicks’ decision-makers are tasked with assembling the rest of the roster while navigating the league’s increasingly restrictive financial landscape. With nine roster spots still needing attention, veteran minimum contracts, draft selections and creative personnel moves could become the tools that shape New York’s next chapter.

For a team fresh off a championship, the celebration is over quickly. The work of defending the crown has already begun.