A decade after creating one of the greatest moments in NBA history, LeBron James and his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship teammates are celebrating the milestone in a way only they could.

The gang is back together for the 10-year anniversary of their 2016 NBA championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Y2ogniBlB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 16, 2026

The former teammates have reunited for a European getaway filled with golf, wine, and plenty of the same chemistry that made their championship run unforgettable. James linked back up with Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Channing Frye, and Richard Jefferson for the special anniversary trip.

LEBRON JAMES REUNITED WITH HIS 2016 CAVS TEAMMATES. 🔥🔥🔥



They had 3 (!!) different helicopters on standby



This is awesome. 👏



(h/t @2Cool2Blog)



pic.twitter.com/LynZmAaHYB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

The group has been traveling through Europe, enjoying high-end experiences before taking their reunion to another level with a dramatic arrival in Scotland. Social media clips showed the crew stepping out of three private helicopters that transported them from their stay at Cabot Highlands directly to the exclusive Loch Lomond Golf Club. The aircraft were waiting nearby as the group enjoyed their golf outing.

The vacation has also featured the same playful trash talk fans remember from their championship days. Kevin Love gave fans a glimpse of that chemistry when he joked about Channing Frye’s post-basketball physique on Instagram Stories, calling Frye’s new Cleveland “Big Three” a combination of “chins, t***ies, and gut.”

The reunion comes 10 years after the Cavaliers pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in sports history. Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, delivering the city its first major professional sports championship in 52 years.

While LeBron James remains an active NBA superstar, the rest of the group has moved into retirement and life after basketball. For one week, though, the championship team is back together, reliving the bond that helped them make history.