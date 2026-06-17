Lo Kee Atlanta hosted an exclusive Black Music Month dinner on June 11, honoring Grammy-nominated producer Zaytoven and multi-platinum producer ATL Jacob, with a surprise appearance from acclaimed producer Mike WiLL Made-It.

Held at the restaurant’s West Midtown location, the private event brought together music industry figures and guests for an evening of dining, networking, and celebrating the contributions of two of Atlanta’s most influential hitmakers. Guests enjoyed Lo Kee’s signature dishes while a curated soundtrack highlighted records produced by the honorees, including Migos’ “Versace,” Future, Drake and Tems’ “Wait for U,” Young Jeezy and JAŸ-Z’s “Go Crazy,” and numerous Gucci Mane classics.

Throughout the evening, Zaytoven and ATL Jacob connected with attendees, shared stories from their careers, and were recognized for their role in helping establish Atlanta as a global music powerhouse.

Since opening in 2025, Lo Kee has become a growing cultural hub in Atlanta, hosting events that celebrate music, entertainment, and community. The restaurant has welcomed notable guests including Druski, T.I., Kandi Burruss, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, further cementing its reputation as a destination at the intersection of food and culture.