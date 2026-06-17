What happens when a Haitian-American artist from the United States and a German-American artist from Europe discover that despite living on different continents, surviving different struggles and growing up in different cultures, they share the same faith, the same mindset and the same mission

That question became reality when Moneyzoe and Just1ce connected through their international collaboration “Money Make The World Go Round” (MMTWG).

At first, it was a record.

Then it became a bridge.

A bridge between America and Europe.

Between Haiti, Germany and the streets that shaped both artists.

Between two independent men who came from different worlds but recognized the same hunger, the same pain and the same responsibility in each other.

Moneyzoe is not stepping into this moment empty-handed.

The Haitian-American recording artist has already built his own lane, representing his roots with pride and turning independent work into real momentum. His breakout record “Big Haiti,” created with O&O Beats and released through PUSH.audio, caught viral attention and helped establish him as an artist with a movement behind his name — not just another song in rotation.

His music has also reached the sync licensing world, proving that his sound carries beyond playlists and into visual storytelling.

For Moneyzoe, MMTWG is another chapter in a journey built on ambition, culture and survival.

For Just1ce, it is another chapter in a life that has moved through almost every corner of Hip-Hop.

Long before algorithms turned attention into currency, German-American artist Just1ce, also known as Danny Ray Jenkins, was already building quietly, carrying American roots through Germany while staying connected to the culture that raised him. In Germany, he served as an opening act during Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise Tour, connected with legendary figures such as Grandmaster Flash, collaborated with West Coast legend Spice 1, and crossed paths with respected names including Havoc of South Central Cartel, G. Dep and Kokane.

He has performed internationally, including at AMTS Budapest, and continued building a career that many people inside the culture might look at and ask one question:

How has this story stayed under the radar for so long?

But Just1ce’s most powerful chapter was not written on stage.

After surviving addiction, prison and a long road of recovery, he rebuilt his life, became three years clean and turned his story into a mission. For more than five years, he has spoken at over 120 schools in Germany, using his real-life experiences to help young people understand addiction, consequences, choices and the danger of destructive paths — while showing them that no matter how far someone falls, there is always a way back.

That same message is also at the heart of his upcoming book, “Zwischen Bühne und Abgrund – Wie Jugendliche, Hip-Hop und der Glaube mein Leben retteten.” Translated, the title means “Between Stage and Abyss – How Youth, Hip-Hop and Faith Saved My Life.”

For Just1ce, the message is simple:

From Pain To Purpose.

That message matters now more than ever.

In a time when too many young people are losing their lives over pride, pressure, streets, status and moments that should never become permanent, Hip-Hop still has the power to do more than entertain.

It can warn.

It can heal.

It can remind people that life has value.

That is where Moneyzoe and Just1ce found common ground.

Not in numbers.

Not in hype.

Not in industry politics.

But in purpose.

MMTWG was brought to life with producer O&O Beats and strengthened through the global vision of PUSH.audio, whose platform and network helped turn the collaboration into a real international release. No major label manufactured the story. No boardroom forced the connection. It happened because independent people believed in the record and recognized something real behind it.

The result is “Money Make The World Go Round,” a record that carries ambition, survival, loyalty and hunger in its DNA.

For anyone wondering where to start, the answer is simple:

Press play on “Money Make The World Go Round” and listen to what happens when two worlds collide.

But for Moneyzoe and Just1ce, MMTWG was never the destination.

It was the introduction.

The two artists are already building toward future projects, including new music that reflects the title both men understand from experience:

“The Best-Kept Secret.”

Because both of them know what it feels like to put in years of work before the world fully catches up.

Both know what it means to come from difficult places and still choose faith.

Both know that being independent does not mean being alone.

And both know that the real legacy is not only what you achieve for yourself, but what you give back once you survive.

Some artists chase attention.

Some artists chase numbers.

Moneyzoe and Just1ce are chasing something heavier:

A story that lasts.

A message that reaches people.

And a reminder that Hip-Hop’s most powerful voices are sometimes the ones that have been quietly building all along.

The best-kept secrets are not supposed to stay secret.

The only question now is:

How much longer can the world ignore them?

Connect:

Just1ce / Danny Ray Jenkins

Website: https://just1ceofficial.com⁠

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/just1ce_official/⁠

Press Contact: press@justiceofficial.org



Moneyzoe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moneyzoepromotions/⁠

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@moneyzoe8761

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@moneyzoetv