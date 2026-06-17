Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robb D Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9061683j)

Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre, in Atlanta

Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour – , Atlanta, USA

Louisiana rapper Mystikal, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2022 rape that occurred at his home in Prairieville.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim addressed the court and requested the maximum sentence. She testified that Tyler punched her, choked her, pulled braids from her hair, and forcibly raped her.

According to WBRZ, Tyler was given an opportunity to address the court following the victim’s statement. Although he attempted to speak directly to the victim, he was instructed to address the judge instead.

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Tyler said in court.

The sentence stems from a plea agreement entered in March. Tyler originally faced a first-degree rape charge, which carried a potential life sentence, but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree rape. Under the agreement, his sentence was capped at 20 years, five years below the maximum penalty for the amended charge.