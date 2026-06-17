New York is tightening restrictions on how state and local agencies can interact with federal immigration enforcement as the Trump administration prepares for a major ICE operation in New York City.

FYI—> New York State law explicitly bans all federal, state, and local law enforcement officers—including ICE agents—from wearing masks or face coverings while interacting with the public.



Thank you for filming. maybe worth sending in…https://t.co/6S316hQw1S — 🩺traumanurse🏥 (@rnsian8) June 17, 2026

The state’s latest budget measures prevent local police departments and government agencies from using public resources to assist with civil immigration enforcement. The changes also stop law enforcement agencies from entering into 287(g) agreements, which previously allowed local officers to take on certain federal immigration enforcement duties.

Last night on #PoliticsNation, I spoke with Brooklyn Borough President and congressional candidate Antonio Reynoso about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, concerns surrounding ICE activity in New York City, and the impact these actions are having on… pic.twitter.com/iISlSPdi5A — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 15, 2026

The legislation also ends contracts that allowed federal immigration authorities to use local and county detention facilities for civil immigration detainees. It further prohibits law enforcement officers across the state, including federal immigration agents, from wearing masks while on duty.

The move comes after border czar Tom Homan warned that ICE could significantly increase its presence in the city. Homan said he had reviewed an operational plan designed to “flood the zone” with agents, adding that the effort could lead to more “collateral arrests” involving undocumented individuals who were not the original focus of investigations.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated support for New York City’s sanctuary city policies, expressing backing for protections for immigrants.



He also criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling for its abolition.#NYI pic.twitter.com/cQB8dj3X9q — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) June 14, 2026

New York’s measures also limit information sharing between municipal agencies and immigration authorities, including access to certain public benefit records. ICE agents are restricted from entering sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, libraries, and churches without a judicial warrant.

Residents stopped by ICE retain constitutional protections, including the right to remain silent and the right not to answer questions about birthplace or immigration status. Individuals generally do not have to provide identification unless they are driving.

The state’s new rules still require local agencies to comply with valid judicial warrants issued by courts for specific immigration-related arrests, keeping a line of cooperation open for court-authorized actions.