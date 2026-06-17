North West and Molly Santana are hitting the road together for the newly announced Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour, a co-headlining trek set to visit major cities across North America.

The tour launches August 5 in Dallas and will make stops in Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and other markets before concluding in Los Angeles. Artist presale tickets begin June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales open June 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement follows the duo’s performances at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival in Chicago.

North West recently released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, a project she both produced and performed. The EP marked her first extended release following the February debut of her single “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” which she previously performed during a surprise appearance at Ye’s sold-out SoFi Stadium concert.