New York is still celebrating its long-awaited Knicks championship, and the city’s mayor is already getting in on the fun.

As excitement builds ahead of Thursday’s ticker-tape parade through Lower Manhattan and up Broadway, newly sworn-in Mayor Zohran Mamdani found himself fielding a question that instantly tapped into one of the Knicks fan base’s favorite rivalries.

wow — Trae Young catches strays from Mamdani



JIMENEZ: Has Victor Wembanyama overtaken Trae Young as NYC's biggest basketball villain?



MAMDANI: I'm not sure who that other guy is you're speaking of pic.twitter.com/8Stu2iVqTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

During an interview, CNN’s Omar Jimenez asked, “Has Victor Wembanyama overtaken Trae Young as NYC’s biggest basketball villain?”

Mamdani didn’t hesitate with his response.

“I’m not sure who that other guy is you’re speaking of,” he said, delivering a line that Knicks fans immediately understood.

The joke landed because Young’s name still carries plenty of history in New York basketball circles. His memorable playoff performance against the Knicks in 2021 made him one of the most talked-about opponents to walk into Madison Square Garden in recent memory.

Right now, though, the city has its attention fixed on a much happier chapter.

The Knicks wrapped up their championship run on June 13, defeating San Antonio 94-90 in Game 5 to secure a 4-1 Finals victory. Jalen Brunson delivered another signature performance with 45 points and capped off a postseason that earned him unanimous Finals MVP honors.

The title has transformed New York into one massive celebration. Fans have flooded streets, social media timelines, and sports talk shows as they soak in the franchise’s first championship in more than five decades.

Thursday’s parade carries its own piece of history as well. Despite the Knicks winning titles in 1970 and 1973, the franchise has never received a ticker-tape parade. That changes this week as the city honors a team that finally brought basketball’s biggest prize back to New York.

And judging by Mamdani’s response, some old playoff grudges are still alive and well.