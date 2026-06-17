A simple basketball conversation quickly turned into a hilarious debate when Richard Jefferson and Andre Iguodala started comparing who collected the better list of poster dunks during their NBA careers.

The longtime veterans went back and forth on social media, treating their highlight reels like championship résumés as they named some of the biggest stars they had dunked on over the years.

Richard Jefferson and Andre Iguodala debating who’s caught more bodies throughout their NBA career 😂



Iggy: “I got more bodies than you. I got bodies.”



RJ: “You got more bodies?”



Iggy: “Have you caught Yao Ming?”



RJ: “I can’t say, I caught Tim Duncan.”



Iggy: “I caught Tim… pic.twitter.com/zKLcfA2lcJ — NBARetweet (@RTNBA) June 17, 2026

Iguodala kicked things off with plenty of confidence, declaring, “I got more bodies than you. I got bodies.”

Jefferson wasn’t convinced.

“You got more bodies?” he fired back.

From there, the conversation turned into a roll call of NBA legends. Iguodala made his case by bringing up one memorable victim.

“Have you caught Yao Ming?”

Jefferson responded with one of the greatest power forwards ever.

“I can’t say, I caught Tim Duncan.”

Iguodala wasn’t backing down.

“I caught Tim Duncan too.”

Jefferson continued stacking his argument.

“I caught Dwight Howard.”

“That’s impressive,” Iguodala admitted.

RJ then added some extra detail to the memory.

“With the left, off the right leg.”

Iguodala countered with another name he clearly felt carried weight.

“I got somebody that does not get go.”

“Who?” Jefferson asked.

“Rasheed Wallace, body to body.”

Jefferson answered with Hall of Fame credentials of his own.

“I got Dikembe [Mutombo]. I got Alonzo [Mourning].”

“I got Alonzo too,” Iguodala replied.

As the debate continued, neither side seemed willing to surrender.

“You really think you got more bodies than me?” Jefferson asked.

“Yeh! I got bodies!” Iguodala shot back.

Jefferson closed the exchange the same way he played the game, with confidence and a little humor.

“More hops is one thing, but more bodies? I was a body collector bro.”

For basketball fans, it was a reminder that some of the funniest NBA rivalries happen long after retirement.