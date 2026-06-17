Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams are set to reunite at Wimbledon after accepting a wild card entry into the doubles draw.

The appearance will mark Serena Williams’ first trip back to Wimbledon in four years. The iconic sisters boast an impressive record together, having won six Wimbledon doubles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles championships during their careers.

Their last doubles run at the All England Club came in 2016, making this a highly anticipated return for one of the sport’s most successful partnerships.

Serena, 44, recently returned to competition in Berlin, while Venus, 45, resumed playing last season following her own break from the sport.

The Williams sisters’ return adds another memorable chapter to their storied careers as they once again take the court together at Wimbledon.