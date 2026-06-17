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SOURCE SPORTS: Messi Nets First World Cup Hat-Trick as Argentina Defeats Algeria

June 17, 2026
Shawn Grant

Lionel Messi added another historic milestone to his legendary career, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.

Playing in his sixth World Cup at age 38, Messi delivered all three goals for Argentina, leading the reigning champions to a convincing win.

The performance also saw Messi draw level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history.

The hat-trick marks yet another remarkable achievement for the Argentine superstar, whose influence on the global game continues decades into his career.

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