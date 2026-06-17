Lionel Messi added another historic milestone to his legendary career, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.
Playing in his sixth World Cup at age 38, Messi delivered all three goals for Argentina, leading the reigning champions to a convincing win.
The performance also saw Messi draw level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history.
The hat-trick marks yet another remarkable achievement for the Argentine superstar, whose influence on the global game continues decades into his career.