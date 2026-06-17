Before platinum plaques, podcasting success, and television appearances made a household name, he and fellow Queensbridge representative introduced themselves to Hip Hop with one of the most respected street albums of the 1990s.

Released 29 years ago today, The War Report arrived during a pivotal period for New York rap. While the mafioso movement was still dominating much of the East Coast landscape, Capone and Noreaga brought a grittier, more chaotic energy that reflected the realities of Queensbridge Houses and the street culture that shaped them.

The album’s creation was anything but conventional. Shortly after recording began, Capone was incarcerated, forcing Noreaga to complete much of the project while his partner remained behind bars. Rather than derail the album, the circumstances added to its authenticity and mystique, helping transform The War Report into one of the most celebrated debuts of the era.

Driven by dark production from legends such as,, and, the project blended street narratives, Five Percenter teachings, and the duo’s distinctive, unpolished delivery into a sound that was unmistakably New York. Tracks like “T.O.N.Y. (Top Of New York),” “L.A., L.A.,” and “Bloody Money” quickly became staples in the streets and helped establish CNN as one of the city’s most formidable new acts.

Commercially, the album performed well, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. All four official singles reached Billboard’s Rap charts, while guest appearances from and further connected the album to the era’s dominant New York sound.

More importantly, The War Report helped signal a shift in East Coast Hip Hop. Its raw street perspective and aggressive production helped usher in a new wave of hardcore rap that would soon be carried forward by artists such as,,, andthroughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Nearly three decades later, The War Report remains more than just a successful debut. It stands as one of Queensbridge’s defining albums and a cornerstone of New York street rap, proving that sometimes the most authentic stories come from the most difficult circumstances.