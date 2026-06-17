The name above one of America’s most recognizable cultural institutions has changed once again.

Workers recently removed the 18-letter sign that read “The Donald J. Trump and” from the exterior of the Kennedy Center after a federal court ruling determined that the renaming effort violated federal law. The move restores the venue’s original identity as a memorial dedicated to President John F. Kennedy.

Hey MAGA,



You have to agree that this petty shit, trump covering up the name of the Kennedy Center with a tarp since he had to take his own name down, really makes him look like a little bitch.



A tiny, whiny, pathetic little bitch. pic.twitter.com/WeLdrlrfQg — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 17, 2026

The controversy began late last year when a board largely appointed by President Donald Trump voted to rebrand the landmark as the “Trump Kennedy Center.” The decision immediately ignited opposition from Democratic lawmakers, arts organizations, and cultural advocates, who challenged the move in court.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ultimately sided with those challengers, ruling that Congress created the center specifically as a memorial to Kennedy and that only Congress possesses the authority to alter that designation. After an appeal failed and a compliance deadline passed, crews removed Trump’s name from the building, its website, and official materials.

The legal battle unfolded alongside broader debates surrounding the institution’s direction. Trump-backed board members had advanced a proposal to suspend operations for two years to carry out major renovations. Judge Cooper blocked the plan, calling it an “ill-informed and seemingly preordained decision” and ordering the center to remain open while continuing public programming.

The leadership shakeup also sparked intense reaction throughout the arts community. Programming changes, including the cancellation of LGBTQ+ Pride events, drew criticism from artists, advocacy groups, and longtime patrons. Former CEO Deborah Rutter departed amid disagreements over the center’s future, while Trump ally Richard Grenell stepped into an interim leadership role. Several performers withdrew from scheduled appearances as activist groups organized recurring demonstrations outside the venue.

Even with the court-ordered name removal, Trump remains chairman of the board. The Kennedy Center has also announced plans to establish a new fund bearing his name.