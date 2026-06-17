Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed album Cry Baby, Vince Staples has announced a 16-date North American headline tour set to bring the project’s energy and themes to fans across the United States and Canada.

The tour begins October 19 at Atlanta’s Tabernacle and wraps November 15 at San Francisco’s The Warfield. Along the way, Staples will perform in major markets including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As showcased during the livestream of his sold-out Los Angeles album release show, Staples will perform with a live band, adding a new dimension to the Cry Baby material.

The tour follows a successful album campaign that included visually striking videos for “Blackberry Marmalade,” “White Flag,” and “Cotton.” Since its release, Cry Baby has emerged as one of the year’s most celebrated projects among fans and critics.