Ye is set to bring two major performances to Tampa later this month, but the conversation surrounding the shows has stretched far beyond music.

YE LIVE IN TAMPA FLORIDA



STILL ON‼️🚨



WE WONNNNNN https://t.co/dtXiOkIC8H — YE-TIMEZ (@YE_TIMEZ) June 15, 2026

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 26 and June 28, with thousands of fans expected to attend. As anticipation builds among supporters, a growing wave of opposition has emerged from political leaders, advocacy groups, and members of the local community.

Several prominent Florida officials, including U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Attorney General Ashley Moody, have publicly called for the concerts to be canceled. Their concerns center on Ye’s history of antisemitic remarks and controversies that have followed him in recent years.

Local Jewish organizations have also become vocal in their opposition. Groups including the Tampa Jewish Federation and the Florida Holocaust Museum have organized efforts to protest the events, arguing that Ye’s past promotion of Nazi imagery and hateful rhetoric makes the performances inappropriate for a publicly owned venue.

Despite mounting pressure, the concerts remain on the calendar.

The Tampa Sports Authority, which oversees Raymond James Stadium, has declined requests to pull the plug on the events. Stadium officials have maintained that constitutional protections surrounding free expression prevent them from canceling the performances based on the artist’s speech, while also making clear that they reject antisemitism and hate in all forms.

The situation has turned the upcoming concerts into one of the most closely watched entertainment events in Florida this summer. For some, the focus remains on the music and Ye’s return to the stage. For others, the performances have become a flashpoint in a broader discussion about public venues, accountability, and the limits of free speech.

With both show dates approaching, the debate surrounding the concerts shows no signs of slowing down.