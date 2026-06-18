BET has announced the first wave of performers for the BET Awards 2026, set to air live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s lineup includes an impressive mix of music legends, chart-topping stars, and rising talent, featuring Cardi B, Common, Doechii, Don Toliver, French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, T.I., The War And Treaty, and rising R&B artist kwn on the BET Amplified stage.

Adding to the excitement, hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte will return as the show’s announcer, while comedian and entertainer Druski will serve as host for the evening.

“BET Awards has always been a celebration of the artists, visionaries, and cultural moments that shape our community and move culture forward,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

The 2026 ceremony promises a night filled with major performances, cultural celebrations, and memorable moments. BET also confirmed that additional performers, presenters, special guests, and surprise appearances will be announced in the coming days.

The BET Awards 2026 airs live Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.