Two of the most beloved entries in the Call of Duty franchise are making their way back to PlayStation players this July, giving a new generation and longtime fans another chance to revisit a pair of Treyarch classics.

‘BLACK OPS’ and ‘BLACK OPS 2’ will be released on PS5 in July.



Will include campaign, multiplayer and zombies. pic.twitter.com/Jixtz2ozFS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 17, 2026

The returning titles are Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012), both arriving on PS4 and PS5 through new ports developed by Iron Galaxy. For many players, the announcement marks the return of an era that helped define online multiplayer gaming and elevated Zombies mode into a cultural phenomenon.

Fans can expect the complete experiences that made both games standouts, including their cinematic campaigns, competitive multiplayer suites, and fan-favorite Zombies content. That means legendary maps like Kino der Toten and Origins will once again be available for PlayStation audiences on modern hardware.

The release is especially notable because PlayStation users have long lacked an easy way to access the titles due to the platform’s limited backward compatibility options. Bringing both games to PS4 and PS5 finally closes that gap and opens the door for returning players to relive some of Call of Duty’s most memorable moments.

While Treyarch has confirmed the ports, details surrounding pricing and the exact release date have not yet been revealed. The games are expected to feature updates that take advantage of current hardware, with potential performance improvements for PS5 users.

The announcement arrives as anticipation continues to build around the future of the Black Ops franchise, keeping the spotlight firmly on one of Call of Duty’s most celebrated series. For many fans, though, this summer is all about revisiting the games that helped make Black Ops a household name in the first place.