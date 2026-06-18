Chris Brown Dog Attack Lawsuit Heads Back to Court After Jury Issue Triggers Mistrial

Chris Brown’s civil battle over a 2020 dog attack is continuing in Los Angeles after a jury issue forced the trial to restart. The case, filed by Maria Avila, centers on allegations that she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of Brown’s dogs and was not properly assisted in the aftermath.

🚨 Chris Brown showed up to court to defend himself against his former housekeeper’s claims she was viciously mauled at his L.A. home … but the case was declared a mistrial shortly after it started. pic.twitter.com/z36DMdrThE — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2026

Avila claims the incident left her with disfigurement, nerve damage, and lasting emotional distress. She also alleges Brown remained nearby as the situation unfolded without providing the level of help she needed. Brown’s legal team disputes that account, maintaining that he acted once he became aware of what happened.

The singer has acknowledged responsibility related to the dog incident but contests parts of Avila’s version of events. His representatives say Brown secured the animals and contacted medical assistance after the attack.

The civil proceedings are focused on determining liability and potential damages, rather than any criminal accusations against Brown.

The trial was interrupted when Judge Huey P. Cotton declared a mistrial after a juror was discovered to have conducted outside research about the case. Jurors are required to base their decisions only on evidence presented in court, making the move a violation of courtroom procedure.

A new jury selection process is expected to begin soon, with Brown set to return as proceedings resume. Because a backup jury pool was already available, the delay is expected to be limited.

The lawsuit remains active as both sides prepare for additional testimony surrounding the 2020 incident and the questions of responsibility that have kept the case moving through the courts.