Houston’s rising rap talent CNN Coon is making a major statement with the release of his highly anticipated new album, Time 2 Choose, now available on all major streaming platforms. The 13-track project showcases the Missouri City native’s growth as both a lyricist and storyteller while reinforcing his position as one of the South’s emerging voices in hip-hop. The album arrives on the heels of increasing buzz surrounding CNN Coon’s collaborations and steadily expanding fanbase throughout Texas and beyond.

Born Devin McCoy, CNN Coon proudly represents Missouri City, Texas, commonly known throughout the Houston area as “Mo City.” Influenced by Southern rap legends such as Lil Flip and Z-Ro, Coon developed his passion for music at an early age. After high school, he made the decision to fully commit himself to his craft, channeling life experiences, personal struggles, and lessons from his community into authentic music that resonates with listeners. His cousin, Cellski, also played a significant role in shaping his musical outlook, exposing him to professional studio environments and the realities of the music business from an early age.

Time 2 Choose serves as a showcase of CNN Coon’s versatility and ability to collaborate with a diverse group of artists. The project features standout records including “Cold” featuring Keing Rico, “Motion” featuring CNNLEN, “Get Up N Go” featuring Big Yavo, “Nobody” featuring T-Rell, “Can’t Let Up” featuring Bumpy Johnson, and the highly talked-about “Acuuh Remix” featuring That Mexican OT. Each record brings a unique energy while maintaining the project’s overall theme of perseverance, ambition, and survival.

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One of the album’s most notable moments comes with “Acuuh Remix” featuring That Mexican OT. The record has already generated significant attention across social media platforms and helped introduce CNN Coon to a broader audience. The collaboration further demonstrates his ability to stand alongside some of the most talked-about names in Southern hip-hop.

Beyond the music, CNN Coon’s story is one of resilience and determination. His lyrics often reflect the realities of urban life, personal loss, and the pursuit of success against the odds. One of the defining moments in his life was witnessing the tragic loss of a close friend in a motorcycle accident, an experience that profoundly impacted his outlook and artistic expression. Those real-life experiences continue to fuel the authenticity that listeners hear throughout his music.

With Time 2 Choose, CNN Coon delivers a tour de force that captures both the hunger of an artist on the rise and the wisdom gained through life’s challenges. As Houston continues its tradition of producing influential hip-hop talent, CNN Coon is proving he has both the talent and determination to carve out his own lane. For fans of authentic Southern rap, Time 2 Choose is a project that demands attention and further solidifies CNN Coon as one of Missouri City’s artists to watch.