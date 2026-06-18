As New York City celebrates the Knicks’ historic championship parade today, multi-platinum selling recording artist Cory Gunz and NBA legend, entertainer and recording artist Shaquille O’Neal are adding to the citywide celebration with their new anthem, “Champions.”

Produced by Brooklyn producer Asethic Hamilton, “Champions” is a bold, celebratory record rooted in New York pride, basketball history and the energy of a city finally getting its long-awaited victory moment. Released as the Knicks take over Lower Manhattan for their championship parade, the track captures the emotion, excitement and cultural weight of a win that has the entire city outside.

The record brings together Cory Gunz’s elite lyricism and Shaquille O’Neal’s larger-than-life presence for a song built around triumph, legacy and the undeniable spirit of New York. From the production to the concept, “Champions” feels designed for parade day — loud, proud and made to soundtrack orange-and-blue celebrations across the five boroughs.

The video can be watched HERE

The accompanying AI-generated music video, which premiered on Instagram, brings the moment to life by placing Cory and Shaq in the middle of a Knicks championship parade. Set against a futuristic reimagining of fans flooding the streets, New York landmarks and citywide celebration, the visual captures the feeling of a championship parade through a bold, modern lens.

For Cory Gunz, “Champions” arrives during a strong run of momentum. His recent “WYFL” freestyle has surpassed 3 million views and was featured across multiple Apple Music playlists, including New in Hip-Hop, Viral Hip-Hop, BARS, The New New York and more. The freestyle reinforced Cory’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s most consistent lyricists while expanding his reach across streaming, social platforms and editorial discovery.

The collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal adds another powerful layer to the release. As an NBA champion, cultural icon and longtime recording artist, Shaq’s presence connects the worlds of basketball, hip-hop and New York celebration in a way that feels both unexpected and right on time.

With “Champions,” Cory Gunz and Shaquille O’Neal deliver a timely New York anthem that celebrates the Knicks, the parade and the city’s championship spirit in real time.

“Champions” will be available on all streaming platforms tomorrow!