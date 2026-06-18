Daveigh Chase, Voice of ‘Lilo’ and Star of ‘The Ring,’ Dies at 35

Daveigh Chase, the actress who gave life to one of Disney’s most beloved animated characters and became a defining face of early 2000s horror, has died at 35. Chase, best known as the voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch and for playing Samara Morgan in The Ring, passed away Tuesday from complications related to meningitis.

Daveigh Chase has passed away at 35.



The actress was known for her performance in ‘The Ring,’ as well as voicing Lilo in ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and Chihiro in the English dub of ‘Spirited Away.’ pic.twitter.com/c6Q88CGW0S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2026

Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed her death and had recently launched a GoFundMe campaign as her condition became more serious. Hernandez said Chase had been diagnosed with meningitis along with severe blood infections that led to major health complications.

“She had been diagnosed with meningitis alongside severe blood infections,” Hernandez said. He later described the severity of her condition, saying it caused “septic issues and led to her body shutting down.”

Chase’s rise in Hollywood started when she was still a child. After appearing in commercials and stage productions, she began landing television roles on shows including ER, Charmed, and The Practice. Her early film career included Donnie Darko in 2001, where she appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and she also provided the English-language voice for Chihiro in Spirited Away.

Her breakout arrived in 2002 with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, where Chase voiced Lilo, the young Hawaiian girl whose friendship with the alien Stitch became a cultural favorite. That same year, she delivered a haunting performance as Samara Morgan in The Ring, turning the character into one of the most memorable horror figures of the era.

Chase’s other film credits included S. Darko and Jack Goes Home, while her television work later expanded to HBO’s Big Love. She stepped away from acting in recent years after building a career that began before she was even a teenager.

Hernandez’s fundraiser also reflected on personal challenges Chase faced throughout her life, including bullying and family struggles, while sharing that the two had recently been navigating difficult circumstances together before her health declined.