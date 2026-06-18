In an industry where authenticity is rare and originality is priceless, one author is quietly building a literary empire from the heart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one handwritten page at a time.

Meet Dawn Lori, a 49-year old passionate self-published author, poet, actress, former model, registered nurse, and storyteller whose growing catalog of books has earned her a reputation as one of Amazon’s rising independent voices. With multiple 5-star rated titles on Amazon, Lori is proving that determination, talent, and heart can compete with even the largest publishing houses.

A blonde beauty with striking green eyes and a contagious laugh, Dawn Lori possesses a rare combination of creativity, passion, and emotional depth. Those who know her describe her as deeply romantic, fiercely driven, and endlessly imaginative. Those qualities shine through every page she writes.

Unlike many modern writers who rely heavily on technology, Dawn’s stories begin the old-fashioned way, by hand.

“Every story I write comes from my heart,” Lori says. “My books and ideas, start handwritten before they ever reach a computer. Writing isn’t something I do. It’s who I am.”

That authenticity resonates with readers who have embraced her emotionally charged characters, sweeping romances, and unforgettable journeys.

A Growing Literary Catalog

Dawn Lori’s bestselling works span multiple genres, from contemporary romance to poetry and historical fantasy.

The Twin Flames Series

Available Now

• Twin Flames: Divine Timing

• Twin Flames: Dancing in the Fire

• Twin Flames: In the Line of Fire

The Twin Flames series explores destiny, love, healing, and the profound connections that transcend time and circumstance.

Poetry Collection

Available Now

• Into the Depths: The Scorpio Woman

A deeply personal collection of poetry exploring love, heartbreak, transformation, feminine power, and self-discovery.

The Sons of Nordvik Series

Inspired by Viking history, mythology, destiny, and romance.

• The Viking and the Princess

Available Now

• The Viking and the Seer

Releasing June 18, 2026

• The Viking and the Flame

Releasing June 25, 2026

The series transports readers into a world of Viking warriors, ancient prophecies, powerful women, and epic love stories that have quickly captured readers’ imaginations.

Coming July 29, 2026

• A Southern Kind of Love

A heartfelt contemporary romance that explores second chances, healing, family, and the enduring power of love.

All published novels available on Amazon.com

The Next Big Thing: The Covenant

While many authors would be content with an already impressive catalog, This powerhouse writer, Dawn Lori is only getting started.

She is currently developing what may become her most ambitious project yet: The Covenant, a four-book paranormal fantasy romance series blending vampires, werewolves, psychics, ancient magic, forbidden love, and supernatural warfare.

Industry insiders often search for the next franchise capable of captivating audiences in the way that Twilight, Outlander, or The Vampire Diaries once did. The Covenant possesses all the ingredients for a major publishing acquisition, and potentially a streaming adaptation.

Publishers and networks would be wise to pay attention.

The Covenant offers an expansive world, unforgettable characters, rich mythology, and the type of emotionally driven storytelling that has the potential to resonate with readers and viewers alike. With four planned books, a complex supernatural universe, and compelling romantic storylines, it is the kind of project many industry professionals actively seek.

Beyond the Books

Before becoming an author, Dawn Lori spent over fifteen years working as a freelance model.

Her work appeared on the covers and pages of publications including:

• Proficient

• 6X Hair

• Moevir Magazine

Her creativity eventually expanded into acting, where she appeared in:

• The Carver House

• My Neighbors R Witches

• One Mic, starring Fredro Starr

Today, Lori continues to blend her artistic talents through writing, acting, nursing, and content creation while building a dedicated following of readers and supporters.

A Story Worth Discovering

In a publishing landscape often dominated by trends, Dawn Lori stands apart because she writes from a place that cannot be manufactured: genuine emotion.

Her stories are romantic without being superficial, passionate without losing heart, and imaginative without sacrificing authenticity.

Every book reflects the woman behind the pages, a dreamer, a fighter, a creator, and a storyteller who refuses to give up on her vision.

Every character is born from imagination. Every story is fueled by passion. Every emotion is drawn from real life, experience, hope, heartbreak, and love. It is this authenticity that allows readers to connect so deeply with her work and return again and again for the next chapter of the journey.

As her readership continues to grow and new projects emerge, one thing becomes increasingly clear:

Dawn Lori is not simply writing books.

She is building worlds.

And publishers and networks should be watching.

When asked how she sees herself in five years, she simply answered “I’ll still be writing, with or with-out a publisher or network deal. It’s my heart.”

Publishers? Networks? Are you watching yet?

The readers are. And we are.

Connect with Dawn Lori

For publishing inquiries, media opportunities, collaborations, interviews, speaking engagements, acting opportunities, or to simply follow her journey:

TikTok: @dawnloriauthor

Instagram: @dawnsearlylightllc

Amazon Author Page: amazon.com/author/dawnlori

IMDb: imdb.com/name/nm13090063/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/dawnloriauthor

From bestselling romance and fantasy novels to poetry, acting, and content creation, Dawn Lori continues to prove that passion, determination, and authenticity remain the foundation of every great story.