Dess Dior Kicks Off ‘Take Notes Tour’ With Sold-Out Headlining Show in Atlanta

Rapper and influencer Dess Dior marked a major career milestone on June 13, launching the North American leg of her Take Notes Tour with a sold-out headlining show at The Masquerade in Atlanta.

The packed-out event at Purgatory showcased Dess Dior’s growth as a performer while bringing together an impressive lineup of special guests. Opening acts included Taffy Babii, Mello Buckzz, Hardnard, Chalynn, and DJ Keyy, who helped energize the crowd throughout the evening.

One of the night’s biggest moments came when longtime collaborator Belly Gang Kushington joined Dess onstage to perform their viral hit “Tell Me Now.” The song has amassed more than 243 million views on TikTok and inspired over 243.1 million user-created videos.

Fans also witnessed a first from Dess Dior, who debuted a live pole-dancing routine during her performance of “Spinnin” after months of sharing her training journey online. Staying true to her fashion-forward reputation, she delivered multiple standout looks, including a deconstructed navy-and-white Ralph Lauren Polo dress and a custom pink outfit highlighted by dramatic feathered shoulder pads.

Beyond the music and fashion, Dess connected directly with supporters through a fan meet-and-greet. The celebration continued online as close friend Jayda Cheaves showed support, helping amplify the excitement surrounding the successful tour launch.

The sold-out Atlanta performance set the tone for what promises to be a standout Take Notes Tour run.