GTA 6 vs. GTA 5: Side-by-Side Look at How Rockstar Has Pushed Iconic Franchise

The closer Grand Theft Auto VI gets to release, the more fans are realizing just how dramatic the leap is from Grand Theft Auto V. What started in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 has evolved into a technical showcase that reflects more than a decade of advances in gaming hardware and development.

From GTA 5 to GTA 6.



2013 ➡️ 2026. pic.twitter.com/1EGs2OynpC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2026

A growing wave of comparison videos and screenshots has put the difference into sharp focus. One of the most noticeable upgrades comes through lighting. GTA 6 delivers realistic reflections, richer shadows, and natural interactions between sunlight and the world thanks to advanced ray tracing technology. The streets, beaches, and skylines of Leonida feel alive in ways that simply were not possible when GTA 5 first launched.

Character detail has also reached another level. Faces feature lifelike skin textures, subtle imperfections, and tiny details such as sweat and goosebumps. Hair appears strand-by-strand rather than as a solid block, while clothing fits and moves more naturally with the body.

The world itself stretches farther than ever. Distant skyscrapers, coastlines, and weather systems remain crisp and visible, creating a sense of scale that dwarfs previous entries. Water has received a major overhaul as well, with realistic waves, wakes, and foam reacting dynamically to vehicles and environmental conditions.

Perhaps the most impressive change is how characters physically interact with the world. Body mass and muscle movement now respond naturally to motion and exertion, adding a layer of realism to everything from walking to intense action sequences. Clothing and hair also react organically to wind, movement, and water, helping every scene feel more authentic.

For longtime fans, the comparison serves as a reminder that GTA 6 is not just another sequel. It represents the next era of the franchise, built on technology that pushes Rockstar’s open-world vision further than ever before.