Roc Nation has announced two immersive pop-up experiences across New York City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the landmark release that helped redefine hip-hop and launched the career of JAY-Z.

Opening June 25 in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, the free public activations will invite fans to revisit the music, memories, and lasting impact of the iconic album three decades after its release.

The dual-location experience is designed to give visitors an interactive look at the legacy of Reasonable Doubt, a project that continues to influence artists and resonate with fans around the world.

Those interested in attending can sign up for event details at JAYZ30.com.