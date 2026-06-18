Ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Send-Off Match, Jim Beam brought its “Home Field Advantage” campaign to Chicago alongside soccer legend Tim Howard and artist Mr. Flower Fantastic.

As the Official Spirit Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Jim Beam joined Howard for the unveiling of a custom floral art installation created by Mr. Flower Fantastic as a tribute to the team. The event gave fans an opportunity to celebrate the USMNT before the match through interactive experiences, games, photo opportunities, custom merchandise offerings, and Jim Beam cocktails.

The floral installation unveiling was part of the Jim Beam U.S. Soccer Block Party, the latest activation in the brand’s “Home Field Advantage” campaign. The initiative features Howard and encourages supporters around the world to rally behind the national team by transforming everyday spaces into displays of team pride.

The Chicago event highlighted the excitement surrounding the USMNT as it prepares to compete on soccer’s biggest stage, bringing fans together for a memorable celebration of national pride and support.