Jim Beam continued its “Home Field Advantage” campaign in Chicago with a striking floral installation created in partnership with renowned artist Mr. Flower Fantastic.

The artwork debuted at Chicago’s iconic Pioneer Court ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s send-off match against Germany. Crafted in Mr. Flower Fantastic’s signature floral style, the installation featured yellow goldenrod, Kentucky’s official state flower and a tribute to Jim Beam’s home state.

Designed to symbolically “give the USMNT their flowers,” the piece celebrated the national team as it prepares to compete on soccer’s biggest stage. The unveiling marked the latest activation in Jim Beam’s Home Field Advantage campaign, which encourages fans to show their support by transforming everyday spaces into displays of team pride.

The celebration will continue with the Jim Beam U.S. Soccer Block Party ahead of the send-off match. Fans will have the opportunity to meet American soccer legend Tim Howard while enjoying interactive experiences, custom merchandise opportunities, games, photo moments, and Jim Beam cocktails.

As excitement builds around the USMNT, the Chicago activation highlights the growing momentum behind the team and the fans rallying behind them before their international journey begins.