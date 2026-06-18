Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Sharing NY Championship Story in New HBO Documentary

The New York Knicks’ long-awaited championship run is getting the documentary treatment, with Ben Stiller stepping behind the camera for a new project produced with A24 and HBO that will capture the team’s historic journey back to the top.

A multi-part Knicks documentary is in the works at A24 & HBO.



The series will follow the Knicks' entire history up to their first NBA championship in 53 years.



Directed by Ben Stiller. pic.twitter.com/tj1jF88YY0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2026

The film will follow the franchise’s path from its last championship era in 1973 to the dramatic 2026 NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks secured the title with a 4-1 series win after repeatedly fighting back from double-digit deficits throughout the Finals.

Jalen Brunson became the face of the championship moment, earning Finals MVP honors after delivering a 45-point performance in the deciding Game 5 victory, a 94-90 win that sealed the title under head coach Mike Brown and ended more than five decades without a championship.

Stiller revealed the project during an appearance on the “Roommates Show” podcast alongside Brunson and Josh Hart, where he shared that the documentary will combine rare archival material with new behind-the-scenes access.

The filmmaker, known for blending comedy and storytelling throughout his career, is expected to bring an intimate perspective to a Knicks season that became one of the biggest sports stories in New York history.

The documentary will explore the personalities, pressure, and unpredictable moments that shaped the team’s championship breakthrough, giving fans a closer look at the players and moments behind a title that ended a 53-year wait for Knicks supporters.