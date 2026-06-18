Lil Nas X Shares Mental Health Journey, Opens Up About Bipolar Diagnosis

Lil Nas X is opening up about a difficult chapter away from the spotlight, telling fans that time spent focusing on his mental health has helped him reconnect with himself and find a new sense of balance.

The Grammy-winning artist recently shared an emotional update about his recovery, revealing that he spent several months in a mental health treatment program before returning home and rebuilding his routine.

Lil Nas X reveals new music is coming in video message to fans.



He confirms he’s been in rehab for the past few months and is now seeing a therapist & psychiatrist following a bipolar disorder diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/r3zNvyB25g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 17, 2026

“I’ve been in rehab for a few months and since then I’ve been back at home, whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends and whatnot, trying to ground myself down to Earth and get out of my head,” Lil Nas X said. “I have a therapist now and a psychiatrist which has been really helpful.”

During the conversation, the rapper also revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, saying the possibility had been something he recognized for years but struggled to accept.

“When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I felt like I had known for the past few years but I didn’t wanna admit to it because I didn’t wanna have to take medication and have people think different of me,” he said.

Lil Nas X approached the revelation with the same humor and honesty that have become part of his public identity, adding, “I mean, I’m already, like, Black and gay. Damn, God. Come on. Black, gay, bipolar. I’m, like, living life on extreme hard mode.”

The artist said he feels more comfortable creating again and is looking forward to what comes next. “I’m doing much better,” he said. “I’m doing better, I’m feeling better, I’m creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart. I’m just smelling the roses. It’s been seven years. I’ve been doing music for seven years now. That’s crazy. … I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter.”

His return comes while he continues dealing with legal matters connected to an August 2025 incident in Studio City. Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty after being charged with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer.

“Upon arrival, he is accused of assaulting the responding officers trying to take him into custody, injuring at least three of them,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said at the time.

Earlier this year, a judge approved his participation in a mental health diversion program, which could lead to the charges being dismissed if he successfully completes treatment and avoids further legal issues.