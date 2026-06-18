Mally Mall Back in Federal Custody Over Alleged Release Violations

Rapper and producer Mally Mall, born Jamal Rashid, has been taken back into federal custody as authorities review allegations that he violated the terms of his supervised release, including claims of witness tampering and unauthorized contact tied to his previous criminal case.

Jamal Rashid, also known as “Mally Mall,” is back in federal custody, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The hip hop producer, who lives in Las Vegas, is accused of repeatedly violating his probation. #8NN https://t.co/b3QhowHioz pic.twitter.com/D0rFaurfIt — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) June 17, 2026

According to a petition filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, federal officials allege Rashid used recording artist Steven Tolson, known as Jazz Lazr, to reach out to a woman ahead of a scheduled July 7 revocation hearing.

Prosecutors claim the contact involved an offer of money in exchange for the woman not attending the hearing, signing statements denying she had been trafficked, and avoiding conversations about her involvement with Rashid or a related agreement.

The filing also alleges Rashid violated restrictions involving Tarnita Woodard, whom the court had specifically ordered him not to contact.

“Specifically, the Court verbally named Tarnita Woodard as a person Mr. Rashid was to not have contact with after he requested specific permission from the Court to be able to communicate with her,” the petition states.

Federal probation officials allege Rashid continued communicating with Woodard despite the order. Court documents reference witness accounts claiming the two remained connected, with Woodard reportedly living with Rashid and using vehicles associated with him.

Authorities also cited additional alleged violations involving an unapproved visit to a Henderson restaurant and the use of luxury vehicles that were not previously disclosed, including a Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley.

Rashid’s case is now moving toward the upcoming revocation hearing, where the court will review the allegations and determine whether his supervised release conditions were violated.