Rick Brunson Says Jalen Needs More Time Before Dethroning Patrick Ewing as Greatest Knick

The debate over the greatest player in New York Knicks history has reached a new level following the franchise’s long-awaited championship, but Rick Brunson believes there is still one name sitting at the top of the conversation: Patrick Ewing.

“Pat was the hardest working guy we had and he was the best player. Pat did it for 15 years in New York, Jalen did it for 4… Another 7 years you can revisit that question…”



— Rick Brunson on Patrick Ewing being the greatest Knick ever



(h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/A2ESQUZJxU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

Fresh off leading the Knicks to their first NBA title in more than five decades, Jalen Brunson has inspired a wave of fans and analysts to elevate him into franchise legend territory. His Finals performance, capped by a 45-point masterpiece in Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs, earned him Finals MVP honors and cemented his place in team history.

These two Knicks Captains go way back… and now they get to celebrate a championship together 🏆 https://t.co/9RdAwMaden pic.twitter.com/agz2jg0YoD — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2026

Still, Rick Brunson is not ready to hand his son the crown just yet.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, the Knicks assistant coach pointed to Ewing’s remarkable 15-season run in New York as the standard. From 1985 through 2000, Ewing carried the franchise with elite production, durability, and leadership, building a legacy that has stood untouched for generations.

Jalen’s impact since arriving in New York in 2022 has been undeniable. He helped transform the Knicks from a playoff hopeful into a championship team and averaged 32.6 points during the Finals as New York captured the title in five games. Even with those accomplishments, Rick believes more time is needed before the conversation can be settled.

According to Rick, he wants to see his son continue building that résumé for another seven years before revisiting the debate.

The comments have only fueled discussion across the basketball world. Some fans view Jalen’s championship and Finals MVP as enough to place him above every player who wore a Knicks jersey before him. Others see Ewing’s longevity and decades of commitment to the franchise as a benchmark that still deserves respect.

For now, the debate remains alive, and in New York, that may be exactly how basketball fans like it.