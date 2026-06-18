GRAMMY-nominated multiplatinum superstar Rod Wave is gearing up for another major chapter in his career with the announcement of his seventh full-length album, Don’t Look Down, set for release on August 28 through Alamo Records.

The artist revealed the news on social media with a viral cover image showing him in a tailored suit, offering fans their first glimpse of the project’s aesthetic. Alongside the announcement, Rod Wave released the official album trailer, a cinematic production created through his own company, Mainstay Films.

The trailer stars Rod Wave alongside Golden Globe-nominated actor Danny Hudson. It opens with a dramatic funeral scene before shifting to an office setting where Rod addresses a room of associates, delivering the project’s central message: “We keep going, and we don’t look down.”

The visual also previews new music from the album, featuring Rod’s signature blend of soulful melodies and street-focused storytelling. In the teaser, he declares, “I am…the chosen one…the only one they banking on…real shit that raw shit they waiting on.”

Don’t Look Down marks Rod Wave’s first full-length release since 2024’s Last Lap. That album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming his fifth consecutive Top 3 entry and earning his fourth straight No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.