Russ Launches Palermo, Bringing His Curl Routine to the Hair Care World

Russ is adding entrepreneur to his growing list of roles, stepping into the beauty space with the launch of Palermo, a premium hair care brand built around his longtime relationship with his signature curls.

launched my haircare brand and sang in the rain with fans. unbelievable night. pic.twitter.com/jzUpr7KQWO — RUSS (@russdiemon) June 15, 2026

The independent artist introduced the line on June 13, sharing the announcement with fans through a campaign centered around playful portraits, a custom shampoo bottle photo booth, and the personal style that has become part of his image.

“I JUST DROPPED MY OWN HAIRCARE BRAND!!!! PALERMO IS OUT NOW,” Russ wrote to his millions of followers.

The launch reflects a personal connection between the rapper and the products, with Palermo inspired by the routines he developed while maintaining his curly hair over the years. Russ said the brand represents a way to share a piece of his background with a wider audience.

“Caring for my curly hair has been a daily ritual for me for as long as I can remember,” Russ said. “Palermo is my way of sharing with the world my own roots.”

Named with inspiration tied to Russ’ Italian heritage, Palermo focuses on premium hair care while highlighting natural ingredients and transparency. The brand is designed around helping people with textured and curly hair maintain healthy styles while embracing quality-focused products.

Russ joins a growing wave of artists expanding their influence beyond music and into personal care, following moves from stars like Cardi B and Beyoncé, who have also launched hair-focused brands.

With Palermo, Russ is turning a personal grooming habit into a larger lifestyle business, using his own experience as the foundation for a new chapter outside of music.