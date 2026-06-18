One of the most unusual stories in professional baseball this season unfolded Thursday night when the York Revolution chose to forfeit a scheduled game rather than move forward after several players refused to wear Pride Night uniforms.

The Atlantic League club announced that its matchup against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would be ruled a forfeit after an insufficient number of players agreed to wear the team’s special Pride Night jerseys, which featured rainbow-colored sleeves as part of the organization’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to York President and General Manager Ben Shipley, fewer than nine players, the minimum required to field a lineup, were willing to participate while wearing the uniforms.

“This decision was not reached lightly,” the organization said in a statement.

Shipley reportedly met with players earlier in the week in an attempt to resolve the situation, but those discussions failed to produce enough participants for the game to be played as scheduled.

Rather than force players to wear uniforms they objected to, the organization opted to cancel competition while continuing the Pride Night festivities.

“The club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with,” the team said.

While the game was forfeited, the Revolution proceeded with the evening’s community events, including music, fan activities, and on-field programming at WellSpan Park.

The organization also reaffirmed its support for the LGBTQ+ community, noting that the players’ decision did not reflect the club’s stated values. York has long promoted Pride Night as one of its signature community initiatives and recently donated $10,000 to a local LGBTQ+ resource center.

The controversy arrives just days after four San Francisco Giants pitchers drew attention for writing Bible verse references on their caps during the club’s Pride Night celebration. In that case, Major League Baseball later issued warnings to the players for violating uniform policies.

According to Shipley, a similar situation occurred during York’s Pride Night celebration last season, when seven players declined to wear the themed jerseys. However, the team was still able to field enough players to complete the game.

This year, the disagreement escalated to the point where baseball itself could not be played.

The Revolution are scheduled to return to action Friday against Southern Maryland, but Thursday’s forfeit has already sparked discussion throughout the baseball world about the intersection of personal beliefs, team initiatives, and professional responsibilities.