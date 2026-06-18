With New York still buzzing from the Knicks’ historic playoff run and anticipation building ahead of the team’s championship parade, stopped by SiriusXM’s Wu Wednesdays alongside legendary DJ to discuss basketball, Wu-Tang’s connection to the city, and the impact the group may have had on the team’s postseason momentum.

During the show, RZA fielded questions from fans through SiriusXM’s interactive WuTalk hotline, where listeners can leave messages and questions for the Wu-Tang mastermind.

One topic that quickly surfaced was Wu-Tang Clan’s halftime performance during Game 4 and whether the group’s appearance helped energize the Knicks during their playoff push.

While giving credit to the players and coaching staff first, RZA wasn’t shy about suggesting that Wu-Tang may have added a spark to the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden.

“At the end of the day, the first thing goes to the hard work of the coach and the players,” RZA said. “But energy is everything. Energy can multiply. And so when the Wu-Tang came with that energy, we put a spark. So I like to tell people, we lit that wick that led to that explosion.”

The Staten Island icon continued by describing a noticeable shift inside the arena after the performance.

“The building felt different after our performance,” he said. “I think eventually that energy resonated and just permeated into our great New York team. Bong bong.”

Later in the conversation, a fan asked RZA if there was another playoff game where a Wu-Tang halftime performance could have changed the outcome.

Without hesitation, he pointed to Game 3.

“Game three,” RZA answered with a laugh. “I’m only saying game three because, look, if Wu-Tang would’ve performed, I don’t think the President would’ve took a nap.”

The comment referenced reports and viral social media discussion surrounding President Donald Trump’s attendance at the game.

RZA continued the joke by tying it back to New York pride.

“Our President, he’s a New Yorker,” RZA said. “When that Wu joint would’ve been on, he would’ve been like, ‘Yo, you know what? Let’s keep the party rocking.'”

The appearance was another reminder of the deep connection between Wu-Tang Clan and New York sports culture. For decades, the group has served as unofficial ambassadors for the city, with their music becoming a soundtrack for generations of Knicks fans.

And if you ask RZA, the Wu didn’t just perform during the playoffs—they may have helped ignite the energy that carried the Knicks all the way to a championship celebration.