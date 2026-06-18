Washington Wizards star Trae Young plans to decline his $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season and become a free agent on Monday, according to reports.

Despite entering free agency, Washington is considered the front-runner to retain the four-time All-Star, although several teams are expected to express interest.

Young entered last season looking to prove he deserved a four-year, $229 million max extension but suffered a sprained right MCL in the fifth game of the year and was sidelined until mid-December.