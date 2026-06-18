The Women’s National Basketball Association announced today that it will expand its regular-season schedule from 44 to 50 games beginning with the 2027 season, marking another major step in the league’s ongoing growth.

According to the league, the move reflects increasing fan interest and the continued momentum surrounding women’s professional basketball.

“Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league,” said Cathy Engelbert. “This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA.”

The expansion will add six games to each team’s schedule, bringing the total to 44 games per team this season. League officials view the change as another milestone in the WNBA’s continued evolution as it reaches new audiences and creates more opportunities for player exposure and fan engagement.